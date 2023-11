SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles drop their regular season finale to the Early Longhorns 35-21.

TLCA finishes the regular season 5-5 on the year and 2-3 in District 2-3A.

The Eagles have already locked up a spot in the 2023 playoffs and will be the #4 seed facing the Crane Golden Cranes in the Bi-District round.