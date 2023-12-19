SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles begin District 6-3A play with a win, defeating Jim Ned 43-37.
TLCA San Angelo advances to 10-4 on the season and will be back in action starting Dec. 29th in the Lubbock Caprock Tournament.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles begin District 6-3A play with a win, defeating Jim Ned 43-37.
TLCA San Angelo advances to 10-4 on the season and will be back in action starting Dec. 29th in the Lubbock Caprock Tournament.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>