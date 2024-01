SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles control this District 6-3A matchup from start to finish and get the win over the Ballinger Bearcats 78-45 at home.

The Eagles now advance to 16-4 on the season and 4-0 in District 6-3A competition.

TLCA will return to action on Friday, as they hit the road to face the Coahoma Bulldogs.