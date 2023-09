SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles come out and dominate from the opening snap to the final whistle in their 41-0 shutout win over Stanton.

The Eagles offense had their way with the Buffalo defense in the first half. Big plays by Layne Honea connecting with wide receiver Chris Rangel and Colin Taylor for touchdowns.

TLCA moves on to 3-2 on the season and will play Brady on October 6th, after their bye week.