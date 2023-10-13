SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo get their first district win tonight after their 35-12 victory over Grape Creek on Homecoming night.

The Eagles put together one of their most complete efforts of the 2023 season. The game started with a huge, forced fumble, passing touchdowns, successful onside kick and an interception.

The Eagles are now 1-1 in District 2-3A and will face the Wall Hawks next week on the road.

Grape Creek drops to 0-2 in district play and 0-7 on the season. They will face the Early Longhorns next week at home.