HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA falls to Coleman at home

SAN ANGELO– TLCA hosted Coleman at Lake View Stadium, and the Bluecats defeated the Eagles 49-12.

Coleman took a 21-0 lead off a Gage Sikes rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Eagles started to move the ball late in the second quarter. Sterling Harding threw a pass to Seth Levesque to set up a first and goal for TLCA. They scored on their next play, when Levesque ran it in for a touchdown to make it 21-6 Coleman after a failed two-point conversion.

