SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rambelles hosted the #10 ranked Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps in a doubleheader battle Saturday afternoon.

The defense was critical for the Rambelles at the beginning of game one. Tatiana Trotter would keep the Chaps off the board early on with a running side slide, making the catch for the out.

Lindsey Evans also was on fire for the defense. The Lady Chaps bats were warming up, sending balls flying to the back wall. Evans would follow each fly ball making the catch and sending the batter to the dugout.

The Rambelles would send game one to eight innings but fell 3-2 in a tough-fought battle.

Going into game two for the Rambelles, LCU struck first early on jumping to a 2-0 lead.

But Bailey Martinez was ready to tie it all up, hitting a two-run home run out past third base, past the fence, and bringing in herself, but not before Lindsey Evans runs in to make the score 2-All.

Ashlyn Lerma was lightning in game two on the defensive side as the bats started to warm up for the Chaps. Lerma made the sprint and dash to the fence to make the catch and out.

Paxton Scheurer did what she does best, she hit a bomb to the back wall, as Lerma waited for the signal and ran in bringing the Rambelles up 3-2.

Another game sent to eight innings, and Lubbock Christian would pull through at the very end to get the 8-7 win over Angelo State.

The Rambelles fall in both games but will look to bounce back in game number three, Sunday afternoon.