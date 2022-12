SAN ANGELO, TX— The Irion County Hornets fall 88-60 against the #1 Abbott Panthers Saturday evening in the State Semifinal.

It was a historic season for the Hornets as they advanced to the State Semifinals for the first time in program history, while also capturing their first area-round win in program history.

Head coach Don Coffell led this team to an undefeated regular season along with capturing the 2022 District title.