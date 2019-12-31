HIGHLIGHTS: Strong second-half propels Lady Bulldogs past TLCA; Finishes 2-0 in first-round of Eden Tournament

EDEN — The Eden girls’ basketball team held TLCA to five second-half points and won its first game of the Eden Tournament 50-20, Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed TLCA after the first quarter 9-7 but regained the lead after an 18 point second quarter and went into halftime with a 25-15.

Individual stats for Eden were unavailable, but Kait Kirkland led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 9 points.

Eden defeated the Central 9th grade girls team 61-10, finishing the day unbeaten and winning its pool. TLCA defeated the Central 9th grade girls team 51-18 prior to its game with Eden, finishing the day 1-1 overall and placed second in its pool.

Both teams are in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow. Eden faces Grape Creek, while TLCA plays Robert Lee for a chance to advance to the championship game at 6 p.m.