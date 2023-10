SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling City moves to 2-0 in district 5-2A play after the 56-20 victory over McCamey.

River Kinsey got the scoring started for Sterling City with the pitch from five yards out for a touchdown.

Sterling City would then take advantage of the free play due to the defense jumping offsides, Ty Turner slings it downfield to Marquis Johnson for the long score.

The Eagles now advance to 5-1 on the year and will face Iraan on the road next.