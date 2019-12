LUBBOCK- The Central Lady Cats knocked off Lubbock Coronado, 37-26 in the first round of the 61st annual Fibermax Caprock Classic.

The Lady Cats played their second round game later in the afternoon against Sweetwater. They didn't have the same luck as they fall, 48-23. They now await the loser of tomorrow morning's Mexia-Lubbock matchup.