SAN ANGELO– Sonora took on Coahoma in a 5-3A match-up to determine the 3rd seed in 3A playoffs.
The Bulldogs got off to a quick start scoring five runs in the second inning. The Broncos, on the other hand, were not able to get on the board until later in the game. The final score was 13-4.
Sonora Broncos will be the 4th seed while the Coahoma Bulldogs are the 3rd seed.
HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora falls to Coahoma in play-in game
SAN ANGELO– Sonora took on Coahoma in a 5-3A match-up to determine the 3rd seed in 3A playoffs.