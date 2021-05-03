HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora falls to Coahoma in play-in game

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City and School General Election is over in Tom Green County and now that results are in, they show that voter turnout wasn't the greatest.

With more than 60,000 registered voters in Tom Green County, only about 6,000 of those made it out to the polls. Election officials say it's because the importance of local elections isn't widely known.

"We know sometimes I hear that they don't know the candidates and they don't know how to learn about the candidates and so they don't feel like they should vote it they don't know that much about the people," Vona Hudson an Election Administrator said.