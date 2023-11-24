SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Sonora Broncos season comes to an end at the hands of the Hawley Bearcats 31-8 in the Regional Semifinals round of the playoffs.
The Broncos finish their season 11-2 overall, with another trip to the Semifinals round.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
