SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Robert Lee Steers put together another dominant performance on the season, defeating Zephyr 52-35.

Qyatt Bosworth got the scoring started, catching a deep touchdown pass by Brody Pitcock to give the Steers the early 8-0 lead.

Robert Lee moves on to 4-1 on the season and will face the Bronte Longhorns next week on the road.