SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-seeded Angelo State baseball team claimed it’s third-straight Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship with their 14-4 victory over fourth-seeded Lubbock Christian Saturday at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The Rams responded in the bottom of the third with an Austin Beck three-run home run. Jackson Hardy followed with another three-run while Justin Harris scored on a groundout before Jacob Guerrero scored on an error to give the Rams a 10-3 lead.

Jackson Berry threw five innings with three runs on four hits.

The Rams will wait for the NCAA Division II selection show to be announced on Sunday at 10 p.m.

“I thought it was great. We’ve been good within games of responding when we have to. It’s been an attribute of this team. We trust in it, and we trust we are going to do what it takes to win,” said head coach Kevin Brooks.

“We are just trying to figure some things out, but we must keep going to work. We know that these next two or three days of practice are important, and we know that. We have lots of time to get better. It is very cliche. We are just getting ready for Thursday. It’s a good tournament to win. It’s a tough tournament to win. There are some really good teams out here in this conference,” said Rams infielder Jordan Williams.