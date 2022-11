SAN ANGELO, Texas— The #7 Irion County Hornets come out on top in an offensive slugfest winning 104-91 over the #6 May Tigers Thursday night.

The Hornets trailed by two touchdowns in the third quarter but would make a comeback pulling away from the tigers later in the fourth.

Irion County moves to 9-0 on the year and will now play the winner of Leakey and Leverett’s Chapel. A date and location have not been determined.