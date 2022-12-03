SAN ANGELO, TX— The second-ranked Angelo State Rams football season comes to an end in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National Championship. The Rams tried to keep the momentum going, but ultimately fell 42-24 against the Colorado School of Mines.

Overall, the Rams totaled 396 yards of offense including 323 yards through the air. After halftime, Angelo State battled back with quarterback Zach Bronkhorst connecting with Noah Massey to make it a one-score game.

Bronkhorst finished the day with 323 yards passing on 28 completions along with three touchdowns.

The Rams end the season with a Lone Star Conference Championship, advancing to the Quarterfinals for the second year in a row, a program first. Angelo State remained undefeated in the regular season and ranked No. 2, the highest in program history.

“I’m so proud of this group of men and what we accomplished this last year. After the loss last year and all the work we put in to get to where we are sitting today. It hurts right now with these guys and people in that locker room, but I couldn’t be more proud of the group of men and how hard we fought,” said head coach Jeff Girsch.

“This is going to be a yearly thing. So, just keep it going. The support means everything to us. We really feed off the crowd just hearing them roar whenever we score a touchdown or have a big stop. We really feed off that. So please just keep it coming. Trust the process. We got a lot of big games ahead so they will be back here in September next year. We will need a big crowd for that one too,” said Bronkhorst.