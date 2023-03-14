SAN ANGELO, TX— The nineteenth-ranked Lake View Chiefs boy’s soccer team dominated against the Midland Greenwood Rangers with a 5-0 shutout victory Tuesday night.

Christian Gatlin scored three goals, Jeremy Zavala had one goal, and Tyler Dunn ended the evening with one goal.

Lake View ended the regular season 20-0-1 for the first time in program history and 12-0 in their district for the first time in history.

“It means everything with it being our last year. We didn’t know how we would come in and roll on at the beginning of the season. It was unexpected. We started picking up wins, and we kept rolling, and now we got a gold ball and are undefeated,” said senior forward Tyler Dunn.

“Winning so much is just our expectations are high. We’ve played a lot of 5A’s we’ve held within them, and so I feel like any 4A’s any tough 4A’s we will be able to handle our own,” said senior forward Christian Gatlin.