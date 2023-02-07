SAN ANGELO, TX— For the third straight season, the Lady Falcons of Veribest are district champions, after defeating Irion County 36-29. This is the first District 11-1A title in that stretch for Veribest.

After being down by nine points to start the game, the Falcons cut the deficit to four entering halftime and stormed back to find their first lead over the Hornets.

Alliyah Harrison led with 12 points and Cora Blackwell followed behind with 9.

“It’s kind of like a euphoric feeling we’ve dreamed about this our whole life and played together forever. I think this being our senior night and the last game we will ever play at this court really means something special to all of us,” said senior shooting guard Callie Briley.

“Us girls have played together since first and third grade and we’ve played with Tom he was our coach and we are so fortunate to have him get hired here so it’s just been so special to play our last and final season altogether as one,” said senior power forward Cora Blackwell.

Veribest will be the one seed in District 11-1A and await their opponent in the Bi-District round of playoffs next Monday and Tuesday.

Irion County will be the two seed and await their opponent for their game next Monday or Tuesday.