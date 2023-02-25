SAN ANGELO, TX— The Irion County Lady Hornets took down the sixth-ranked Veribest Lady Falcons 45-38 in the Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Irion County advanced to the State Tournament for the first time in program history.

“It’s amazing honestly this was never our goal, to begin with. We wanted to go to the Regional Tournament obviously because we haven’t before and to have the opportunity to go to State, it’s just an amazing feeling,” said senior center KK Hart.

“It’s hard to beat people three times in a row. They beat us my freshman year and I think just the amount of heart that we have we really really wanted that and we fought for it and I’m so proud of everyone on my team,” said junior point guard Melanie Rainey.

The Lady Hornets will face Nazareth Thursday in the State Semis at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. in the Alamodome.