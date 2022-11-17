SAN ANGELO, Texas— The #7 Irion County Hornets dominated on both sides of the ball to defeat the Leakey Eagles 52-0 Thursday night.

The Hornets advance to the regional finals and will face either third-ranked Jonesboro or ninth-ranked Medina that play Friday night.

“You know it’s really big to come out here, you know last two years losing to May and coming and beating them in the first round and then just winning the second round for the first time in school history brings a lot of happiness and joy to the community and to the team,” said senior wide receiver Bo Morrow.

“This game in the last four years since we’ve come back to six-man, Irion County is 34-8. It helps the young group they kind of expect to win. So, it’s huge and just to win the Bi-District championship for the first time and now win the area round championship for the first time is huge for the community and a huge confidence booster and we are looking forward to moving on,” said head coach Don Coffell.

The dates and times of the regional finals have not yet been announced.