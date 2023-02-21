SAN ANGELO, TX— The sixth-ranked Veribest Lady Falcons dominate on both sides of the ball to come out with the 67-32 victory over the Menard Lady Yellowjackets. Veribest advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 2021.

The Lady Falcons will face Highland Friday, February 24th, at 4 p.m. at WTC Coliseum in Snyder.

“After losing last year in the regional quarters and making it the years before that, it was kind of a downer so, I am very excited to make it back for my senior year with all my girls and it is just an honor,” said senior power forward Cora Blackwell.

“It’s great I mean I think we are kind of peaking right now. I mean we are playing together as a team. I mean we are seeing eachother on the backside and making really good passes so I feel confident going into the regional tournament,” said senior point guard Callie Briley.