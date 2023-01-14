SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams were back in action Saturday afternoon, closing out a four-game home stance against the Cameron Aggies.

Willie Guy on the move, a quick bounce pass to Fredelin De La Cruz and he’ll put it up into the basket, Rams strike first.

Guy sees a wide-open Kevon Godwin, and as they say, that’s a KK Godwin bucket express three

But the three’s don’t stop there, Willie Guy wants his own, from outside the range, and it floats right in for three.

Godwin is in some trouble down low, bounce-pass to Kylon Owens and that’s a K.O. jump shot for the Rams.

Angelo State takes this one at home, keeping their home court undefeated and win streak at four, 73-56 over the Cameron Aggies.