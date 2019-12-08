HIGHLIGHTS: Rams suffer first loss to Patriots in overtime

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Men’s Basketball team lost their first game on the season to No. 19 Dallas Baptist on Saturday, 84-82 in overtime.

The Rams (6-1, 2-1 LSC) shot 38.7% from the field, and the Patriots (7-0, 3-0 LSC) shot 51.7%.

Collin Turner lead all scorers in points with 21. The senior also put up nine rebounds and totaled four steals on the day.

The Rams will return to action against Midwestern State on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19th.

