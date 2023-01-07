SAN ANGELO, Texas — On the men’s side of the action, the Rams looking to go 2-0 on the weekend in LSC play.

Willie Guy to Reggie Quezada, he’ll drive it in and put that jumper in the basket, Rams on the board first.

Steve Webb coming in hot to Fredelin De La Cruz, look at Reggie fly. He’ll get the bucket, free shots, and a little flex on them.

Triple pass action going on here, ends up in Webbs hands, and he”ll make that layup look pretty.

Devaughn Thomas to Kevon Godwin, that three is his all day long.

LCU is trying to claw their way back, the buzzer before the half, Aaron Gonzales for the Chaps gets that one in.

The Rams win at home 77-65 over the Chaps to stay perfect on the weekend.