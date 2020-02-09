HIGHLIGHTS: Rams start strong but fall to No. 3 Buffs late

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State Men’s Basketball lost to No. 3 West Texas A&M 73-59 on Saturday. The Rams started out on an 8-0 run and led 15-2 halfway through the first game. WT closed out the first half on a 15-1 run.

Collin Turner led the Rams in points with 19. Andres Ibarguen put up 14 points and 22 boards, a season high in rebounds for him which also tied the school record.

The Rams (15-5, 11-5 LSC) shot 26% from the field and made only one three-pointer, going 1-of-24 from beyond the arc. The Buffs (23-1, 15-1 LSC) extend their winning streak 14.

Angelo State will hit the road to face Oklahoma Christian (8-12, 7-9 LSC) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Edmond, OK.

