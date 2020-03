SAN ANGELO — No. 1 Angelo State split its doubleheader against Lone Star Conference rival No. 14 West Texas A&M at Foster Field on Saturday.

The Rams (16-1) won game one in walk-off fashion 8-5 after Nic Seginowich hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

In game two, the Buffs (13-4) got a solid outing from starting pitcher Chandler Dean, handing ASU its first loss of the season, winning 8-2.

The series wraps up at 1 p.m. Saturday at Foster Field.