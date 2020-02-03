HIGHLIGHTS: Rams shutout Greyhounds in series finale

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Baseball beat Eastern New Mexico 10-0 in the series finale on Sunday to complete the sweep.

The Rams (3-0) outscored the Greyhounds (0-3) 46-4 in the three-game series. Jordan Williams went 3-for-4 on the day with two runs and an RBI. Brad Mathiowetz was 1-for-2 at the plate with four RBI.

Angelo State will hit the road for the first time this season to Edmond, OK for a three-game series against Oklahoma Christian starting on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

