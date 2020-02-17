HIGHLIGHTS: Rams remain undefeated with sweep over Cameron

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State Baseball beat Cameron 23-8 on Sunday in the series finale to complete the sweep over the Aggies and improve to 10-0.

The Rams’ offense continued to dominate and scored four runs in the first inning. They put up nine runs in the third inning and racked up 17 hits in the win.

Angelo State will hit the road to face Lubbock Christian (3-7) for a four-game series starting at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Hays Field.

