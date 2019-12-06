HIGHLIGHTS: Rams knock off Tarleton in last regular season match-up

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams hosted Tarleton State on Thursday night, in what would be the final regular season meeting between the two schools, ahead of the Texans’ move to NCAA Division 1.

The Rams sent the Texans back to Stephenville with a loss, beating them 80-71. Jeremy Hayes led the Rams in scoring with 23 points. Collin Turner and Ronald Bell each had 16. Andres Ibarguen finished the night with 12 rebounds.

The Rams extend their unbeaten streak to 6 games, sitting at 6-0, 2-0 in LSC play. The Texans fall to 4-4, 0-2 in the conference. Angelo State will host Dallas Baptist on Saturday at 4 pm.