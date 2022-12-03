SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rams hosting the Texas A&M International Dust Devils, looking to stay undefeated in conference play.

A quick pass over to Barlow Alleruzzo IV and he has the perfect shot, that’s a Rams three.

Getting fancy now, over to Steve Webb and he’ll make sure that one goes in over the TAMUI defenders.

Rams are hot on threes, how about this far three action, Kevon Godwin it is good.

Still on with the threes, Reggie Quezada said it’s his turn… that’s a nice three, and the Rams take this one with a dominating performance.. 71-63 staying undefeated at home.