SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams hosted UT Tyler this afternoon, looking to go 12-0 at home.

Willie Guy looking for some help, down in the corner to Tre Mitchell, he lets that three fly and it sinks in for the Ram.

Reggie Quezada with the long corner pass to Guy. He reaches for it and swings it to Kevon Godwin. He’ll sink it in for a K.K. Godwin bucket express three.

Quezada again, this time in the paint to Devaughn Thomas, he’ll stall on that jumper, getting it in and picking up the foul.

The Rams take this one over the Patriots 70-64 on Senior day and move to 12-0 at home on the season.