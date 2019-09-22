HIGHLIGHTS: Rams dominate Javelinas in LSC opener 44-7

KINGSVILLE– Angelo State Football defeated Texas A&M Kingsville on Saturday 44-7 to open up Lone Star Conference play 1-0. The Rams are off to their first 3-0 start since 2015.

Angelo State started out the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run from Alize Thomas with 11:33 to go in the first quarter to lead, 7-0.

The Rams blocked a punt by the Javelinas with 9:58 left in the first quarter in the end zone for a safety to extend their lead, 9-0.

ASU lead 23-0 at halftime, and carried their momentum into the third quarter. Payne Sullins threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Keke Chism on their first drive to take a 30-0 lead with 9:16 to go.

Sullins completed 22 of 39 passes, with 370 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interceptions.

The Javelinas put their name on the board with 1:20 left in the third quarter courtesy of a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Luis Lopez.

The Rams will host Midwestern State (3-0, 1-0 LSC) at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th for Family Day at LeGrand Stadium.