HIGHLIGHTS: Rams beat WT with walk-off in extras

SAN ANGELO — It took extra innings, but No. 1 Angelo State defeated No. 14 West Texas A&M 5-4 in game one of a four-game series at Foster Field on Friday.

In the bottom of the 11th, Rams’ (15-0) catcher, Nick Seginowoich hit a sacrifice fly to right field, sending Josh Elvir home from third for the game-winning run.

The Buffs (12-3) held a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the 9th before Seginowoich hit another sacrifice fly, scoring Elvir again, to send the game into extra innings.

Seginowoich finished the contest going 1-for-4 with 3 RBI, while Elvir went 0-for-1 with five walks and two runs.

The series resumes with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Foster Field.