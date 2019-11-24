HIGHLIGHTS: Rams beat Chaps in Conference opener

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Men’s Basketball team beat Lubbock Christian 73-63 in their Lone Star Conference opener Saturday at home.

ASU Head Coach Cinco Boone also earned his 100th career win.

Andres Ibarguen totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Ronald Bell also had a double-double, with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Rams (3-0, 1-0 LSC) will return to action in the Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, November 29th. They will face Texas A&M-Texarkana (3-6) at 5:00 p.m. in Kingsville, TX.