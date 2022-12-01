SAN ANGELO, TX— The Belles earned their first conference win of the season with a 72-61 victory over Texas A&M Kingsville.

Junior forward Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant led all scorers with 21 points on 9-19 shooting. She scored the first five points of the game and helped extend the Belles’s lead to 10 in the third quarter.

The Belles are back at home on Saturday facing off against Texas A&M International.

The Rams found success as well defeating the Javelinas 86-74.

Junior Kevon Godwin led the way for the Rams with 31 points and Devaughn Thomas was right behind with 13 points on the night.

The Ram’s record improves to 4-1 overall and they will be back at home hosting Texas A&M International Saturday.