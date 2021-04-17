HIGHLIGHTS: Rambells sweep Dustdevils on senior day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 13 Angelo State scored early and often in its sweep of Eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Foster Field.

The Rams, coming off a 15-0 win over the Greyhounds in game one Friday night, opened the second game with two quick runs in the bottom of the first to win 5-1.

Angelo State then completed the sweep of Eastern New Mexico with a 19-7 win in the series finale.

Next, the Rams (24-5, 19-5) will host Lubbock Christian (13-17, 12-15) on April 20 at 6 p.m.