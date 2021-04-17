SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Softball team celebrated senior day with a sweep over Texas A&M International with today’s 10-1 win.
The Rambells run-ruled the Dustdevils twice this weekend. They are on an eight-game win streak.
Angelo State will be back in action Sunday, April 17 for a doubleheader against Texas A&M Kingsville starting at 1 P.M.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rambells sweep Dustdevils on senior day
