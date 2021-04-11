SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State softball team took down the Texas Woman’s Pioneers in a doubleheader today. The Rambells won game one 11-2 and game two 5-4 in walk-off fashion.
In game one Angelo State had a big sixth inning scoring 6 runs to end the game. Ashlyn Lerma had four at-bats, three hits, and 2 RBI.
In game two the Rambells wouldn’t get on the board until the fourth inning scoring three runs and two in the seventh to win in walk-off fashion.
Angelo State will be back in action at Mayer Field to host Texas A&M international in a three-game non-conference series on Friday, April 16.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rambells dominate weekend doubleheader
SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State softball team took down the Texas Woman’s Pioneers in a doubleheader today. The Rambells won game one 11-2 and game two 5-4 in walk-off fashion.