SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Rambelles had a quick turnaround Tuesday night in a game that lasted 13 innings.

In the bottom of the 13th, Lindsey Evans doubled down the right-field line to score Paxton Scheurer to capture the 3-2 victory.

Angelo State will play the Pioneers in a doubleheader Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.