SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles are closing out the George and Ola McCorkle challenge looking to stack on another victory over Texas A&M International.

We start over in the fourth, Rambelles are already up 2-0.

Ashlyn Lerma is up to bat, she’ll get that walk to start off this scoring run for the Rambelles.

It’s Layni Tanner time, she’ll hit a ground ball sending the Dustdevils scrambling as Lerma makes her way to third.

Lindsey Evans is looking to close this one out, she’ll send that ball flying out to the gate, running in Lerma and moving Tanner to third. Rambelles are up 3-0.

The Rambelles take this one with a shutout with a 3-0 win over the Dustdevils to end the weekend.