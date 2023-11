SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rambelles dominate Missouri Southern 80-61 in day one of the Rambelles Classic.

ASU would pull away in the second half of play, outscoring the Lady Lions 47-29.

Sawyer Lloyd led the scoring department in today’s game with 16 points, followed by Madeline Stephens with 14.

The Rambelles improve to 4-2 on the season with the win and will be back in action tomorrow afternoon versus No. 15 Tampa.