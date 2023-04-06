SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State softball team fell 2-1 in the opening game of their series against St. Edwards on Thursday evening at Mayer Field.

The game went scoreless throughout three innings before the Hilltoppers scored one run in the top of the fourth.

Keilei Garcia hit an RBI single with two outs in the fourth to bring home Ashton McMillan to tie the game 1-1.

The Rambelles are 24-18 on the season and 16-15 in conference play. They will look to bounce back Friday against the Hilltoppers in a doubleheader.