SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Rambelles softball team captured an 8-5 victory over Lubbock Christian on senior day Sunday afternoon at Mayer Field.

The Lady Chaps got out to an early lead scoring in the first inning with a three-run home run.

Maleya Burns would score the Rambelle’s first run on a wild pitch. Tatiana Trotter and Ashton McMillan would execute a double steal to score the second run of the inning.

Genesis Armendariz threw 5.1 innings in relief of Cheyenne Floyd to pick up the win.

A senior who has made her mark on this program is Ashlyn Lerma. She now has tied the single-season stolen base record.

The Rambelles improve to 29-21 overall and 21-18 in conference play. They will close out their regular season next weekend with a series against Cameron.