HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles beat Tarleton State in nail-biter

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Softball beat Tarleton State 3-2 to wrap up the ASU George and Ola McCorkle Challenge.

The Rambelles (13-3) scored first off a bases-loaded walk that brought in Hatty Shope in the bottom of the 4th. Jade Strother reached first base from an error by the Texans third baseman, and Keilei Garcia and Maleya Burns scored to give ASU a 3-0 lead.

Tarleton State made it a 3-2 game in the top of the 7th off a solo home run from Destiny Crumpley.

Angelo State will be off next weekend and will hit the road to Oklahoma Christian on Friday, February 28th for a two-game series starting at 2:00 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams remain undefeated with sweep over Cameron

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State Baseball beat Cameron 23-8 on Sunday in the series finale to complete the sweep over the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles keep foot on gas in win over Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles maintained their hot hitting to defeat the Texas A&M International Dustdevils 6…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles beat Ouachita Baptist in day two of McCorkle Challenge

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Softball won their seventh straight with a 6-2 victory over Ouachita Baptist Saturday in the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Angelo State keeps it rolling against Cameron

SAN ANGELO — No. 11 Angelo State picked up its eighth and ninth wins of the season with a pair of victories over C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles continue winning ways with win over Highlands

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles continued their winning ways in the McCorkle Challenge with a 10-0, run rule win…

• UPDATED: Girls High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Class 6A R3 Central vs T4 North Crowley 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Brownwood Class 3A W4 Wall vs F3 Tornillo 4:30 p.m….