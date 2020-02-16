HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles beat Ouachita Baptist in day two of McCorkle Challenge

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Softball won their seventh straight with a 6-2 victory over Ouachita Baptist Saturday in the ASU George and Ola McCorkle Challenge.

The Rambelles started out strong in the first inning with a two-run home run from Paxton Scheurer and later by a two-run homer by Madison Fernandez.

ASU also defeated New Mexico Highlands on Saturday, 10-0. They will wrap up the McCorkle Challenge on Sunday. They will play Texas A&M International at 12:15 p.m. and Tarleton State at 4:45 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Angelo State keeps it rolling against Cameron

SAN ANGELO — No. 11 Angelo State picked up its eighth and ninth wins of the season with a pair of victories over C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles continue winning ways with win over Highlands

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles continued their winning ways in the McCorkle Challenge with a 10-0, run rule win…

• UPDATED: Girls High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Class 6A R3 Central vs T4 North Crowley 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Brownwood Class 3A W4 Wall vs F3 Tornillo 4:30 p.m….

• Belles run-rule TAMUI in first game of McCorkle Challenge

SAN ANGELO — In the first game of the McCorkle Challenge, Angelo State run-ruled Texas A&M International 9-1 at Mayer…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek advances to bi-district with play-in win

MERTZON- The Grape Creek Lady Eagles are heading to the bi-district round after their 39-27 over Reagan County in the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles takes down Winters, advances to playoffs

BLACKWELL — In a District 7-2A tiebreaker game Miles defeated Winters 57-49, to secure the fourth and final playoff…