PAINT ROCK– The Paint Rock Indians hosted Panther Creek for week four of high school football. The Indians beat Panther Creek 57-12, marking their first win since 2017.

The Indians scored quickly off a touchdown from Derek Plumley to lead 6-0. He scored two more touchdowns to give Paint Rock an 18-0 lead early in the second quarter.

NEXT GAME: at Brookesmith, 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 27th.