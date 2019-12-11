Wall High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Lady Hawks fall in top 10 showdown with No. 3 Jim Ned

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCOLA — The No. 9 ranked Wall girls’ basketball team fell to No. 3 Jim Ned 50-33 in a battle of top ten teams Tuesday.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars survive late comeback attempt from Water Valley
WATER VALLEY- The Christoval Lady Cougars survive a late comeback attempt by Water Valley to get a big win on the road,…

• Ballinger’s Bean, Winn earn District 4-3A Div. II superlatives
SAN ANGELO — Ballinger’ Cooper Bean and Adam Winn both earned District 4-3A Division II superlatives on Tuesday. Bean…

• Belles learning while winning; sweep LSC weekly awards
SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State are learning, just like every team this early in the season. The Belles are also winning…

• KLST Player of the Week: Moore aids Belles in wins over Tarleton State, Texas Woman’s
SAN ANGELO — Senior forward De’Anira Moore is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after fueling the Angelo State w…

• Season Pass Ep. 17: Blackwell’s historic run ends; Angelo State sweeps Tarleton State
SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• Chinn selected to All-Tournament Team
SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball Senior Right Side Hitter Sundara Chinn was selected to the NCAA DII South Central…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wall Varsity Football Schedule