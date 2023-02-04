SAN ANGELO, TX— The fifth-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team picked up two more wins Saturday afternoon and will look for the series sweep Sunday against Eastern New Mexico.

The ASU debut for Kade Bragg was incredible. He threw six innings, allowing one hit and striking out 10. The Rams scored three runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 5-0. Eastern New Mexico would find one run in the 7th.

In game two, Justin Harris started things off by hitting a two-run home run bringing in Weston Valasek. The Rams exploded on offense bringing in 17 runs while ENMU would find one run in the 4th inning.

Angelo State will look for the series sweep Sunday in game four at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium. The first pitch is at 1 p.m.