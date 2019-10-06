HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Texans hand No. 23 Rams first loss this season

STEPHENVILLE– No. 4 Tarleton State used a strong second half to defeat No. 23 Angelo State, 30-13. The Rams dropped to 4-1, 2-1 LSC. The Texans improved to 5-0, 3-0 LSC, the only team that remains undefeated in the Lone Star Conference.

The Texans scored first from a 48-yard touchdown run by Daniel McCants with 12:57 remaining in the first quarter.

With 6:33 left in the first quarter, Ben Holmes threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to DeShun Qualls. The Rams blocked the point after attempt, giving Tarleton State a 13-0 lead.

Angelo State finally got on board with a 41-yard field goal made by Connor Flanigan with 2:22 left in the second quarter. Flanigan made a 42-yard field goal with 46-seconds left in the first half to cut the Texans lead, 13-6 at halftime.

The first score in the second half was a 23-yard field goal made by Christian Hernandez, giving the Texans a 16-6 lead with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter.

The Texans cashed in another touchdown with 46-seconds left in the third quarter with a 22-yard strike to Zimari Manning, extending their lead 23-6.

The Rams scored their first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter when Quarterback Payne Sullins ran it in from 20 yards out. That was also Sullins’ first rushing touchdown of the season.

Tarleton State responded on their next drive, and burned the clock in the process. Khalil Banks scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Texans lead, 30-13 with 2:20 left in the game.

The Texans finished with 423 yards of total offense, with 252 on the ground. The Rams had 349 yards of total offense on the night. Sullins completed 18 of 39 and threw for 168 yards and one interception.

Angelo State will return home on Saturday, October 12th, for their Homecoming game against Western New Mexico. Kick off will be at 4:00 p.m. at LeGrand Stadium.