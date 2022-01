MERTZON– The Robert Lee girls basketball team ran past Irion County 45-25 in an 11-1A district match-up.



The Lady Steers (5-0 in district, 24-2 overall) got the scoring started early when Braylee Hood put up a three for the first points of the game. Hood had a game-high of 18 points and Kailey Freeman put up 13 to help lead Robert Lee to victory.



Watch the highlights in the video above.